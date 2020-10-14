RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.85. The stock had a trading volume of 115,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average of $124.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

