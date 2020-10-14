RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.87. 523,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

