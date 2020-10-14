RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN traded up $28.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,471.82. 204,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,203.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,772.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

