RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 1,193,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

