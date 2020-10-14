RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. The company has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

