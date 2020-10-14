Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 20,500 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

