Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,393 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 498,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

