Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 10,424 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $177.12. 96,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,544. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $176.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.49. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

