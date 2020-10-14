Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 8,620 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $4,233,000. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. 2,340,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,111,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

