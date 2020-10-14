River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Shares Gap Up to $148.00

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.00, but opened at $155.85. River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at $150.85, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.45. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 2.34 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.13%.

In other news, insider James Barham acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £19,608 ($25,617.98).

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

