RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 899.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.