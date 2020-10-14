RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

RFM opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $21.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.