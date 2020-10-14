RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

