RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

About RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

