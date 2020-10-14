Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider Sells $11,315.00 in Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $11,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,206,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,002.50.
BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 24th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 300 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $1,065.00.
- On Monday, September 21st, BP Capital Ltd. sold 800 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $2,960.00.
- On Thursday, September 10th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 4,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $16,650.00.
- On Monday, August 31st, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,900 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $7,505.00.
- On Friday, August 28th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $39,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 26th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $394.00.
- On Monday, July 27th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 7,600 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $22,800.00.
- On Thursday, July 23rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $7,375.00.
- On Monday, July 20th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $6,300.00.
- On Friday, July 17th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,600 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.
Riwi Company Profile
