Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider Sells $11,315.00 in Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $11,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,206,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,002.50.

BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 300 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $1,065.00.

On Monday, September 21st, BP Capital Ltd. sold 800 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $2,960.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 4,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $16,650.00.

On Monday, August 31st, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,900 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $7,505.00.

On Friday, August 28th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $39,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $394.00.

On Monday, July 27th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 7,600 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $22,800.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $7,375.00.

On Monday, July 20th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $6,300.00.

On Friday, July 17th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,600 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

Riwi Company Profile

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

