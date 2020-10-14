Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) to Issue GBX 4.50 Dividend

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Robert Walters stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Robert Walters has a 1 year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 614 ($8.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 407.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.01. The stock has a market cap of $282.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 3.90 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Walters will post 4882.9998797 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RWA shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target (down from GBX 540 ($7.06)) on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

