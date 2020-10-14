Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

