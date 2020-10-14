Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 2.90% of Rocky Brands worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 59.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 49.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 47.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.65. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at $707,442.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

