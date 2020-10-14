Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RYCEY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS: RYCEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/9/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/2/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/2/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at Main First Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

9/28/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/24/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

9/23/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/28/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/18/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

RYCEY opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

