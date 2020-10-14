Roth Capital Trims Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Target Price to $11.00

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 206.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EYEN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Eyenovia has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,546.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,050. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.