Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $25.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

NYSE:MOS opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 1,989.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

