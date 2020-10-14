Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.79.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $147.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.41. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at $496,466,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,375. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,351,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.