Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 658 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.20. The company had a trading volume of 497,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.38 and a 200 day moving average of $231.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

