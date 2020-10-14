Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 77,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 27,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.74. 218,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

