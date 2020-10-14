Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. 23,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

