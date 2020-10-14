Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 7,978 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,411. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

