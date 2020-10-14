Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

CSCO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 598,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

