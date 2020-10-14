Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of $459.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.09. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 140.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

