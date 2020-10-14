Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $84.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Peel Hunt began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $85.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 549,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,486,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 171,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.