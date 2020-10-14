salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $266.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.31, for a total transaction of $2,794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,003,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,007,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 738,130 shares of company stock worth $167,103,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $420,990,000 after buying an additional 1,276,882 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,008,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $26,906,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

