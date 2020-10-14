SALT 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $115,214.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001933 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, AirSwap and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 79.5% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $17.68 million and $115,214.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00268692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00095529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.01481768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00152315 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, AirSwap, IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

