Saul Centers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BFS opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $642.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,670.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

