Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

