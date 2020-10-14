Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 108,413 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.