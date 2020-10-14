Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 793.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,708 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.30.

IAC opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $137.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,859.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

