Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,330 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

