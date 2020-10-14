Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,689 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

