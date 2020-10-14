Scout Investments Inc. Buys 119,966 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,966 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

