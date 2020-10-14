Scout Investments Inc. Buys 17,720 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Evergy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Evergy by 561.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 54,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 393.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

