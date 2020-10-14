Scout Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 690,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Exelixis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $77,920,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 148.1% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,694,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,070 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $18,191,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 893.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 887,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Exelixis by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,383,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 789,669 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,831 shares of company stock worth $952,011. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

