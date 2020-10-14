Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Installed Building Products worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. Installed Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $121.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

In other Installed Building Products news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 634,144 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,545. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

