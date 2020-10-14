Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Masimo worth $16,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $692,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Masimo by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,492 shares of company stock worth $21,983,668 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.02.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

