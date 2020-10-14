Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Clorox worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

