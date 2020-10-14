Scout Investments Inc. Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Diageo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Diageo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

DEO opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

