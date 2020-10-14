Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of NuVasive worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 89.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 217.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUVA. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -440.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

