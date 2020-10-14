Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $518.30 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $522.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.31.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total value of $802,678.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $15,202,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,187 shares of company stock worth $33,294,276 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

