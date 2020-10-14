Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average is $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

