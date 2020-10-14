Scout Investments Inc. Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Everest Re Group worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Everest Re Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RE stock opened at $202.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.02. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

