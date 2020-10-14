Scout Investments Inc. Has $13.66 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

LULU stock opened at $356.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

