Scout Investments Inc. Has $13.73 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

